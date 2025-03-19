Left Menu

Fadnavis Assures Peace as Nagpur Violence Investigated

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reassured the assembly about Nagpur's peace, dismissing recent misinformation as a deliberate act. As the investigation continues, Fadnavis vows accountability for instigators. Despite rising molestation and rape reports, overall crime is down. Fadnavis highlights Nagpur's growth in academic infrastructure with a new forensic science campus.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:21 IST
Fadnavis Assures Peace as Nagpur Violence Investigated
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaking in assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent Maharashtra Assembly session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed concerns surrounding recent violence in Nagpur, confirming an active investigation. He highlighted that the city remains peaceful, attributing unrest rumors to deliberate misinformation. Fadnavis reiterated the government's focus on upholding law and order while resolving the issue.

CM Fadnavis asserted that the police are making progress on the investigation, ensuring accountability for those behind the attacks on Nagpur. He further countered claims of religious text desecration during the violence, categorizing them as fabricated rumors designed to incite unrest.

Shifting his address to crime statistics, Fadnavis spotlighted Maharashtra's position in national rankings, noting Nagpur's elevated rank primarily due to its inclusion of rural areas. Despite an increase in molestation and rape cases, attributed to broader legal definitions post-Nirbhaya case, overall crime has decreased. Emphasizing Nagpur's educational prospects, he announced a new National Forensic Science campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

