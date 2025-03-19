Congress Urges Swift Action After Nagpur Violence

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Wednesday called on authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for the Nagpur violence on March 17, which saw incidents of stone pelting and arson.

Highlighting the rarity of such disturbances in the area, Shukla stressed the importance of preserving peace in Maharashtra and demanded a fair investigation by the state government.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the arrest of 50 people, including seven minors, and is investigating the alleged mastermind's role in the unrest. Despite the disturbance, Commissioner Singal assured that the situation remains under control with community cooperation.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, condemned the violence, underscoring the seriousness of the events and promising stringent action against those involved. Kadam also vowed to intensify measures against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)