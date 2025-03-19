Left Menu

Congress Urges Swift Action After Nagpur Violence

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla has urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate action against those involved in the Nagpur violence on March 17. With 50 arrests made, including seven minors, the authorities are investigating the incident while emphasizing the need for maintaining peace in the state.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla. Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Wednesday called on authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for the Nagpur violence on March 17, which saw incidents of stone pelting and arson.

Highlighting the rarity of such disturbances in the area, Shukla stressed the importance of preserving peace in Maharashtra and demanded a fair investigation by the state government.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the arrest of 50 people, including seven minors, and is investigating the alleged mastermind's role in the unrest. Despite the disturbance, Commissioner Singal assured that the situation remains under control with community cooperation.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, condemned the violence, underscoring the seriousness of the events and promising stringent action against those involved. Kadam also vowed to intensify measures against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

