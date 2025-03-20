Trump and Zelenskiy Join Forces to Target Russian Aggression

In an impactful phone call, President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to collaborate towards ending Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Their discussions yielded plans for further technical meetings and emphasized key military support, amidst ongoing exchanges and tensions.

Trump assured Zelenskiy of additional air defense support from Europe, following a call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, who dismissed a full ceasefire but agreed to cease attacks on energy sites. Despite setbacks, such as strikes in southern Russia and Ukraine, prisoner exchanges occurred under UAE mediation.

Conversations included potential U.S. involvement in Ukraine's nuclear energy sector, specifically the Zaporizhzhia plant. However, Trump's outreach to Putin raised European concerns of shifting U.S. foreign policy strategies, as skepticism about Russia's dedication to peace persists.

