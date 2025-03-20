Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy Join Forces to Target Russian Aggression

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed efforts to end Russia's war with Ukraine in a significant phone call. They agreed on technical meetings, discussed U.S. military support, and possible U.S. involvement in Ukraine's nuclear facilities while addressing ongoing Russian attacks and prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 03:57 IST
Trump and Zelenskiy Join Forces to Target Russian Aggression
U.S. President

In an impactful phone call, President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged to collaborate towards ending Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Their discussions yielded plans for further technical meetings and emphasized key military support, amidst ongoing exchanges and tensions.

Trump assured Zelenskiy of additional air defense support from Europe, following a call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, who dismissed a full ceasefire but agreed to cease attacks on energy sites. Despite setbacks, such as strikes in southern Russia and Ukraine, prisoner exchanges occurred under UAE mediation.

Conversations included potential U.S. involvement in Ukraine's nuclear energy sector, specifically the Zaporizhzhia plant. However, Trump's outreach to Putin raised European concerns of shifting U.S. foreign policy strategies, as skepticism about Russia's dedication to peace persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025