Doda's Efforts to Support Hajj Pilgrims and Boost Green Initiatives

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh made a visit to Astan Masjid Sharif on Thursday, marking Phase 2 of the training program for Hajj-bound pilgrims. Singh conveyed his assurance to the 82 pilgrims from the district, travelling from locations like Srinagar and Delhi, that their needs would be met.

Addressing concerns about pending permissions for government employees, Singh highlighted that these issues would be discussed with higher authorities. Responding to the demand for transportation to Srinagar, Singh affirmed that the district administration would arrange vehicles for the pilgrims.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed vaccination plans for the pilgrims. Separately, the Indian Army initiated a plantation drive in Doda, in collaboration with local residents, to enhance environmental sustainability and combat air pollution, fostering community involvement and environmental awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)