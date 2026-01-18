Sikh Sentiments Stoked: Controversy Erupts in Delhi Assembly

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. Kang accuses Mishra of deliberately spreading a doctored video, falsely incriminating AAP leader Atishi of derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus in the Delhi Assembly.

Kang's letter follows forensic reports from Punjab and Delhi, confirming the video is maliciously edited. During a press conference, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta presented the report that contradicted Kang's claims, suggesting the video is unaltered. The controversy has sparked tensions involving both BJP and AAP, escalating political rifts.

The incident coincides with the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, increasing its sensitivity within the Sikh community. Kang calls Mishra's actions an unforgivable moral crime and seeks his removal and denunciation to safeguard communal harmony. A CBI probe into the matter has been proposed, amidst cross-party accusations and legal actions.

