Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Major Tuition Hike and New Programs

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi will experience significant tuition fee hikes for the 2025-26 academic year, with increases ranging from 19% to 41% in both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Disciplines such as humanities, social sciences, and sciences, historically considered more affordable, are among those affected most by the rise.

The largest hike, a 41.41% increase, will impact students in the Department of Persian, with annual fees jumping from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475. The Department of Arabic and foreign language programs, such as BA in Turkish, French, and Spanish, also report a 37.15% fee increase to Rs 9,875 per year.

Social science students, pursuing degrees like M.A. and B.A. in Political Science, History, and Sociology, will face fees of Rs 9,875 annually, marking a 32.99% rise. Similar hikes apply to B Com (Hons.) and several science programs, with B.Sc. Geography, Mathematics, and Physics fees reaching Rs 10,475 per year, a 34.29% increase.

Technical and professional program students are not spared either, with B Tech fees rising by 19.04% to Rs 19,225, and M.Tech costs climbing 16.48% to Rs 21,375. Law students in B.A. LL.B. and LL.M. programs will encounter a 19% increase, totalling Rs 17,850 annually.

Further enriching its academic offerings, JMI introduces new courses in self-financed streams, including an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, priced at Rs 52,400 per year, and MSc in Disaster Management & Climate Sustainability Studies at Rs 58,775. The institution also debuts a P.G. Diploma in Air and Space Laws and various certificate courses.

In a move to ease financial burdens, JMI proposes an installment-based payment system for self-financed courses, permitting students to pay fees in manageable parts.

