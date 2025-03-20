Left Menu

Brutal Assault in Jammu: Police Arrest Main Accused After Video Outrage

Jammu Police arrested Sadaq Hussain for assaulting his wife, caught on viral video. Complaint by Nusrat Kousar highlights the involvement of other family members in attacking her mother-in-law, Noor Jahan. A police investigation is underway, with weapons recovered, assuring strict legal measures.

Brutal Assault in Jammu: Police Arrest Main Accused After Video Outrage
Arrested Accused at Gharota Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from the Amb Gharota area of Jammu, local police have apprehended a man accused of violently attacking his wife, following a viral video outrage. Identified as Sadaq Hussain, his arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The incident came to light when Nusrat Kousar filed a complaint on March 9, accusing her father-in-law and three others, including Nazir Ahmed, Noor Begum, and Mumtaz Bibi, of physically assaulting her mother-in-law, Noor Jahan. Allegedly, Noor Jahan was brutally dragged and attacked while en route to the fields.

Authorities quickly initiated an investigation, registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. After relentless efforts, they succeeded in arresting Sadaq Hussain and recovering the weapons used in the crime. Police have assured a comprehensive probe, aiming to apprehend the remaining suspects involved.

