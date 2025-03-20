Rohit Pawar Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Handling of Nashik and Nagpur Incidents

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar has lambasted the Maharashtra government following the murder of two individuals from the Scheduled Tribe community in Nashik, one of whom was a vice president of Ajit Pawar's party. Pawar accused officials of evasive responses and pointed out inconsistencies in official statements during similar incidents.

Addressing a prior event in Nagpur, Pawar claimed that conflicting statements by the police commissioner raised transparency concerns. "Two people from the ST community were killed in Nashik, including a vice president of our party. We are being met with ambiguous answers. In Nagpur, the police commissioner's dubious statements are indicative of the lack of transparency," Pawar remarked to the media.

Rohit Pawar also targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent advisement to ministers about their public statements. He argued that calls for restraint should be replaced by demands for resignations if accountability cannot be maintained. Moreover, Pawar responded to the Bombay High Court petition by Satish Salian for reopening the probe into his daughter Disha's death, emphasizing the need for genuine justice over politically-driven agendas.

In response to ongoing unrest in Nagpur, Pawar condemned the arrested individuals and demanded accountability. Expressing disapproval over what he described as an intelligence failure, he called for action against those responsible in the Nagpur violence. "Be it an intelligence oversight or inaction despite having prior knowledge, accountability is mandatory," he asserted.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the arrest of 50 persons, including minors, involved in recent city violence. Authorities are scrutinizing the masterminds while simultaneously managing unrest within declared curfew areas. Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, further assured stringent actions against those assaulting police officers, emphasizing the severity of Nagpur's unrest.

Kadam also mentioned bolstering operations against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, insisting on strict curfew enforcement under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)