Scuffle at School Naming Sparks Political Uproar

A dispute erupted at the Directorate of Elementary Education, involving BJP MLA Umesh Sharma over renaming a school. Supporters injured the director. While Sharma denied the assault, an FIR was filed. The teacher's union condemned the event, as political tensions rise within the BJP and with Congress criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:39 IST
A contentious altercation took place at the Directorate of Elementary Education, where BJP MLA Umesh Sharma 'Kau' engaged in a dispute regarding the renaming of a primary school, resulting in injuries to the director. A video capturing the incident has since circulated online.

Despite denying allegations of assault, the police registered an FIR against Sharma, citing charges including unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. BJP state figures condemned the incident as unwarranted, while the State Teachers' Union threatened further action if the MLA goes unpunished.

The incident reflects the brewing tensions both within the BJP and the broader political landscape. Congress leaders criticized the alleged lawlessness and intra-party discord, warning of its destabilizing effect on governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

