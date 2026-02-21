Scuffle at School Naming Sparks Political Uproar

A contentious altercation took place at the Directorate of Elementary Education, where BJP MLA Umesh Sharma 'Kau' engaged in a dispute regarding the renaming of a primary school, resulting in injuries to the director. A video capturing the incident has since circulated online.

Despite denying allegations of assault, the police registered an FIR against Sharma, citing charges including unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. BJP state figures condemned the incident as unwarranted, while the State Teachers' Union threatened further action if the MLA goes unpunished.

The incident reflects the brewing tensions both within the BJP and the broader political landscape. Congress leaders criticized the alleged lawlessness and intra-party discord, warning of its destabilizing effect on governance.

