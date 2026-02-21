Left Menu

Delhi's Sewage Tragedy: A Community in Mourning

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with the bereaved family of Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into an uncovered pit. Gupta assured the family of financial assistance and a government job for a relative. The family is receiving full support from the Delhi government in their time of grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:35 IST
Delhi's Sewage Tragedy: A Community in Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday offered her condolences to the family of Kamal Dhyani, who tragically died after falling into an uncovered sewer pit in Janakpuri.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament Anil Baluni, Gupta assured the family of both financial assistance and a government job for one of its members, pledging the full support of the Delhi government in their time of need.

Dhyani, a private bank employee, was on his way home to Rohini's Sector 10 on February 6 when the unfortunate incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
3
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026