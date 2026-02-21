Delhi's Sewage Tragedy: A Community in Mourning

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday offered her condolences to the family of Kamal Dhyani, who tragically died after falling into an uncovered sewer pit in Janakpuri.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament Anil Baluni, Gupta assured the family of both financial assistance and a government job for one of its members, pledging the full support of the Delhi government in their time of need.

Dhyani, a private bank employee, was on his way home to Rohini's Sector 10 on February 6 when the unfortunate incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)