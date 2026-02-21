Global Trade Shake-Up: Trump's New Tariff Tango with India

In a dramatic shift in global trade policy, President Donald Trump has introduced a temporary 10% global import surcharge that impacts countries including India. This move follows a Supreme Court ruling nullifying his previous sweeping tariffs, marking a significant setback for Trump's economic strategy.

The Indian government, now analyzing the policy's ramifications, noted ongoing trade negotiations. The planned surcharge aims to resolve certain international payment issues, leveraging Trump's authority under the Trade Act of 1974. However, the decree ensures specific exemptions for critical US economic sectors, such as energy and pharmaceuticals.

The Congress party has urged a reevaluation of India's trade strategies in response. Meanwhile, industry leaders express mixed reactions on the shift. As both nations engage in trade discussions, the full impact of these tariffs on bilateral trade remains a watchful topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)