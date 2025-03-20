Warangal Police Unravel Human Trafficking Plot, Six Arrested

In a shocking development, six members of a gang, including a minor girl and a woman, have been apprehended by the Warangal police on charges of kidnapping and attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Identified suspects include Musku Latha, Abdul Afnan, Shaik Sailani Baba, Mohammed Altaf, and Mirza Faiz Beg, alias Wadood. During the operation, police confiscated a substantial amount of ganja, a car, and cash. According to authorities, Musku Latha, the key figure in this case, was entrenched in prostitution and coerced a bereaved minor into her fold, using her to entrap other young girls into the trade.

Officers detailed the harrowing events of February 11, when the group allegedly abducted the young girl, holding her at an abandoned house in Narasampet. There, the girl was forced to consume drugs and faced sexual assault attempts, with threats of releasing compromising footage if she resisted, police stated.

