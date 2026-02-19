Unveiling the Hidden: The Disappearance of Minor Girls

IPS officer Simala Prasad's latest book, 'She Goes Missing,' addresses the unsettling issue of thousands of minor girls disappearing every year, emphasizing the failure of law enforcement and society to respond adequately.

Backed by professional insights, Prasad deconstructs conventional explanations like rebellion or bad choices, urging a reevaluation of deeper socio-cultural issues driving these vanishings. The book highlights the need for more empathy and understanding over mere statistics.

Prasad calls for change, underscoring how disappearances are often results of ignored warnings and institutional apathy. By sharing true incidents, she aims to inspire readers to approach these crises with sensitivity, advocating for societal reforms that provide young girls with security, growth, and self-expression.

