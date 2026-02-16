Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Overturns Rape Conviction, Upholds Kidnapping Charge

Uttarakhand High Court has overturned the convictions of two men in a gang-rape case due to insufficient medical evidence. However, it upheld the kidnapping charge for one and released both men, citing that criminal convictions must be based on incontrovertible evidence and emphasizing the necessity of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant legal development, the Uttarakhand High Court overturned the conviction of two men in a gang-rape case, citing inadequate medical and forensic evidence.

Delivered on February 12, the judgment by a division bench, comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Ashish Naithani, reaffirmed the kidnapping conviction for one of the accused. The convictions related to an incident in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area in 2018.

Emphasizing the importance of proof beyond reasonable doubt, the court stated that while cases involving vulnerable victims require sensitivity, convictions must rest on legal evidence rather than suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

