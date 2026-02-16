Uttarakhand HC Overturns Rape Conviction, Upholds Kidnapping Charge

In a significant legal development, the Uttarakhand High Court overturned the conviction of two men in a gang-rape case, citing inadequate medical and forensic evidence.

Delivered on February 12, the judgment by a division bench, comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Ashish Naithani, reaffirmed the kidnapping conviction for one of the accused. The convictions related to an incident in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area in 2018.

Emphasizing the importance of proof beyond reasonable doubt, the court stated that while cases involving vulnerable victims require sensitivity, convictions must rest on legal evidence rather than suspicion.

(With inputs from agencies.)