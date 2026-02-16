Uttarakhand HC Overturns Rape Conviction, Upholds Kidnapping Charge
Uttarakhand High Court has overturned the convictions of two men in a gang-rape case due to insufficient medical evidence. However, it upheld the kidnapping charge for one and released both men, citing that criminal convictions must be based on incontrovertible evidence and emphasizing the necessity of proof beyond reasonable doubt.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Uttarakhand High Court overturned the conviction of two men in a gang-rape case, citing inadequate medical and forensic evidence.
Delivered on February 12, the judgment by a division bench, comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Ashish Naithani, reaffirmed the kidnapping conviction for one of the accused. The convictions related to an incident in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area in 2018.
Emphasizing the importance of proof beyond reasonable doubt, the court stated that while cases involving vulnerable victims require sensitivity, convictions must rest on legal evidence rather than suspicion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Developer Arrested for Assault and Kidnapping over Property Dispute
DNA Clue Found in High-Profile Kidnapping Case
The Unveiled Deception: Truck Driver's Fake Kidnapping Story Crumbles
Captured: Swift Justice in Jammu Kidnapping Case
Justice Delivered: Life Imprisonment for Trio in 2019 Kidnapping and Murder Case