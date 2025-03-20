iPrudent: Reinventing Wealth Management with Integrity and Innovation
Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd rebrands to iPrudent, highlighting its dedication to integrity, investing, and innovation. With Sunil Gupta at the helm, and welcoming Rajnish Mehan, iPrudent expands services and regional branches while enhancing client investment experiences to address evolving needs.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra – Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd has officially rebranded as iPrudent, unveiling a new logo and revamping its approach to wealth management. The move reflects the company's commitment to integrity and innovation in finance, aligning with its core philosophy: 'I am Prudent.'
Sunil Gupta, the company's founder and CEO, emphasizes a disciplined and visionary approach to financial success. This strategic rebranding also sees the addition of Rajnish Mehan as Executive Director and Chief Investment Strategist, who aims to bolster the firm's research-driven strategies.
iPrudent plans to expand its regional presence with five new branches and introduce diversified investment services like Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds. These initiatives are designed to empower clients with tailored solutions for long-term growth and financial independence.
