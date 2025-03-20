Left Menu

BPCL's 'Emerge' Cohort: Fueling Startups for a Greener Future

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) launches the 'Emerge' cohort under the BPCL Ankur Fund to support startups in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution. This initiative aligns with BPCL's sustainability goals, offering up to Rs. 5 crores investment to selected startups fostering innovation in the oil and gas sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:53 IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 entity, has announced the launch of its 'Emerge' cohort initiative under the BPCL Ankur Fund. This initiative aims to support startups in the spheres of Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution (CGD), aligning with BPCL's vision for a sustainable energy future.

BPCL has called for applications from startups with developed Proof of Concept (PoC), prototypes, or fully implemented solutions ready for expansion in the oil and gas sector. Candidates can secure investments of up to Rs. 5 crores, receiving funding through equity or Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), with a maximum stake of 20%.

The thematic focus areas include optimizing energy consumption and enhancing customer experience within the oil and gas sector. With applications closing on April 10, 2025, this initiative further cements BPCL's dedication to fostering an innovative, technology-driven energy ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

