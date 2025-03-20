Major Upgrade Completed on Forgotten World Highway: SH43 Sealed for Safer, More Accessible Travel

In a significant milestone for New Zealand’s transport infrastructure, the long-awaited sealing of a 12-kilometre stretch of State Highway 43 (SH43) through the Tangarakau Gorge has been completed. This marks the final phase in sealing the entirety of the iconic Forgotten World Highway, one of the last remaining unsealed state highways in the country.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced the completion of the project this week, emphasizing the broader benefits of the upgrade.

Enhancing Safety and Accessibility

"The Tangarakau Gorge section was the last remaining unsealed stretch of SH43, and its completion greatly improves road safety, resilience, and overall accessibility. This work will not only make the route safer and more enjoyable for all motorists but will also drive increased tourism and economic opportunities in the region," Mr. Bishop stated.

The project is part of a wider programme to improve and modernize the Forgotten World Highway, which winds through Taranaki and the King Country. The new upgrades will make travel between Stratford and Taumarunui more accessible, especially for visitors restricted by vehicle rental policies that often prohibit travel on unsealed roads.

A Boost for Tourism and Local Economies

The sealing of this section is expected to significantly boost tourism in the area, opening up greater visitor flows between Tongariro National Park and Egmont National Park. The improved road conditions will encourage more travelers to explore the breathtaking landscapes and historical sites along the Forgotten World Highway, which is well known for its untouched natural beauty and unique backcountry experience.

“This is fantastic news for local communities and businesses,” said Bishop. “The enhanced road will bring more visitors, helping to boost economic growth and productivity in both the Taranaki and King Country regions.”

The Forgotten World Highway is famous for its remote and rugged scenery, offering travellers a sense of adventure and a journey through time. The road meanders through lush native forests, deep gorges, and rolling farmland, with several historic sites and attractions along the way. The Tangarakau Gorge, in particular, is known for its dramatic cliffs and rich biodiversity.

Comprehensive Infrastructure Upgrades

Sealing the road was just one part of a larger infrastructure improvement project. In addition to the new pavement, construction crews have completed several other major enhancements to increase the road’s resilience and longevity:

Four new retaining walls were built along the route to strengthen the terrain and prevent slips.

were built along the route to strengthen the terrain and prevent slips. More than ten culverts were installed to efficiently carry water beneath the road, reducing the risk of flooding and erosion.

were installed to efficiently carry water beneath the road, reducing the risk of flooding and erosion. Two brand-new two-lane bridges were constructed to replace aging structures, improving traffic flow and safety.

These improvements ensure that SH43 will remain a viable and durable route for years to come, making it safer for both locals and tourists alike.

Preserving the Forgotten World Charm

While the upgrade modernizes the route, special care has been taken to preserve its unique character and wilderness charm.

“We know how important this road is to the local identity and to those who love its natural beauty,” Bishop said. “We have carefully maintained the scenic and remote feel of the highway, even as we enhance its safety and usability. The gorge still has its characteristic narrow sections and one-way bridges, so we encourage all road users to continue driving with caution and to respect the conditions.”

The completion of the sealing project represents a landmark achievement in New Zealand’s ongoing efforts to enhance regional connectivity while preserving the country’s breathtaking landscapes. With a fully sealed SH43, travelers can now enjoy a smoother and more reliable journey through one of the nation’s most picturesque and historic routes, all while contributing to the economic prosperity of the surrounding communities.