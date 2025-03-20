Left Menu

Indranil Bhattacharyya Takes Charge as RBI Executive Director

Indranil Bhattacharyya has been appointed as executive director of the Reserve Bank of India, effective from March 19. With nearly 30 years of experience in monetary and fiscal policy, Bhattacharyya will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research. He previously served as Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:56 IST
Indranil Bhattacharyya has been appointed as the new executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), taking on his duties from March 19. The announcement came from the central bank on Thursday.

In his new role, Bhattacharyya will oversee the Department of Economic and Policy Research, utilizing his extensive experience gathered over nearly three decades. His career at the RBI has spanned several key departments, including monetary policy, fiscal policy, and international economic relations.

Before his elevation to executive director, Bhattacharyya served as an Adviser in the Monetary Policy Department. His academic credentials include a postgraduate degree in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, with interests focusing on monetary theory, financial markets, and fiscal policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

