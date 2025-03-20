Millie Bobby Brown Visits Brazil as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Empowering Girls and Advocating for Their Rights

Emmy-nominated actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown recently traveled to São Paulo, Brazil, where she met with adolescent girls and young children to hear their stories, understand their challenges, and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

Brown’s visit to Brazil follows her speech earlier this month at the United Nations Headquarters during the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), where she passionately championed the rights of girls and young women. In São Paulo, she continued this mission by engaging directly with teenage girls and educators in Cidade Tiradentes, one of the city’s most vulnerable districts.

Listening to Girls' Stories and Challenges

During her time at a local school, Brown met with a group of adolescent girls who shared the barriers they face in their daily lives. The discussions touched on the unequal treatment of boys and girls in schools, limited access to education about menstrual dignity, and the need for more support and encouragement for young women to advocate for their rights.

“I’m very grateful to UNICEF for the opportunity to meet the young people in this community, as well as the teachers who are working so hard to support them,” Brown said. “I was especially moved to spend time with the adolescent girls at the school—to listen and learn about their personal stories and experiences. We talked about the importance of supporting each other through challenges, and I wanted them to feel empowered to make decisions about their futures. They are incredibly inspiring, and I know they will continue to be the change in their community.”

Among the girls who spoke with Brown was 14-year-old Kizzy, who shared her concerns about the lack of information and resources available to young people in impoverished areas. “School is very important as a support network, especially in a marginal area like where we live,” Kizzy said. “Many children often don’t understand certain topics due to a lack of information, and they live in extreme poverty. Having the school as a source of support for students is essential, and always putting the students first is very important.”

The Reality for Adolescent Girls in Brazil

Millions of girls across Brazil face significant challenges, with gender inequality, economic hardship, and violence threatening their well-being and futures.

One major issue is period poverty—a lack of access to menstrual products, sanitation, and education about periods. It is estimated that 15 million girls across the country experience period poverty, which impacts school attendance and participation. Without basic supplies like pads, water, and soap, many girls miss class or drop out of school altogether.

Economic instability also disproportionately affects young girls, who experience higher unemployment rates and limited access to apprenticeships. Many face pressure to contribute to household income rather than continue their education, limiting their career opportunities.

Violence against girls remains a pressing crisis in Brazil, with one case of sexual violence reported every eight minutes in 2023. In addition, teenage pregnancy significantly impacts young girls' futures, with 14 percent of births in Brazil in 2020 involving adolescent mothers—many of whom face educational and economic setbacks.

UNICEF’s Role in Supporting Vulnerable Communities

Recognizing the urgent need to address these challenges, UNICEF works alongside the Government of Brazil and local organizations to improve education, protection, and employment opportunities for vulnerable girls and boys. The organization focuses on ensuring children in marginalized areas have access to schools, proper resources, and a safe environment for learning.

One key initiative that Brown learned about during her visit is UNICEF’s Active School Search project, which aims to identify children who are out of school and help them return to the classroom. This program is especially important in communities like Cidade Tiradentes, where high levels of poverty and violence often push children out of education.

Brown also met with school staff members who are dedicated to creating a safer and more supportive environment for students. Their efforts include programs that provide mentorship, career guidance, and awareness about gender equality.

A Message of Hope and Inspiration

To conclude her visit, Brown participated in a mural painting activity with students, helping them express their dreams and aspirations through art. She also joined a physical education class, where she played a traditional Brazilian game of capoeira—a unique blend of martial arts, dance, and music.

“Millie is an inspiration to girls in Brazil and around the world,” said UNICEF Brazil Representative Youssouf Abdel-Jelil. “Her visit to Brazil, especially her conversations with teenage girls, was a unique opportunity to inspire young women to believe in their full potential and know that their voices matter.”

Brown also connected with UNICEF Brazil Ambassador Maisa Silva, a well-known actress and advocate, to discuss their shared commitment to empowering girls and improving their futures.

As Brown continues her work with UNICEF, her message remains clear: young girls everywhere deserve the right to education, safety, and the opportunity to shape their own futures. Through her advocacy and direct engagement with communities, she continues to use her platform to uplift and inspire the next generation of changemakers.