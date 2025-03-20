Strengthening Business Commitment to Eradicate Child Labour in Uganda’s Coffee Supply Chains

Responsible business conduct is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of corporate strategies worldwide, particularly in efforts to eliminate child labour from global supply chains. The shift from voluntary to mandatory legislative frameworks on corporate due diligence underscores the urgency of implementing measures to identify, prevent, and mitigate adverse human rights and environmental impacts. In Uganda, this evolution is shaping the way enterprises approach child labour due diligence, fostering sustainable business practices that protect vulnerable children.

Recognizing the pivotal role of businesses in this fight, the Uganda country working group of the ILO’s Child Labour Platform (CLP), in collaboration with the CLEAR Supply Chains project, has taken proactive steps to build the capacity of key stakeholders. This initiative aims to enhance the understanding of child labour due diligence among CLP members and their suppliers, strengthening their shared commitment to eliminating child labour across the coffee supply chain.

Capacity Building to Tackle Child Labour: A Practical Training Initiative

Building on the momentum of a preliminary training held in Kampala in September 2024, a two-day intensive workshop was organized on January 28-29, 2025, to deepen participants’ understanding of child labour due diligence and its practical applications. Hosted by Kyagalanyi Coffee Limited at their warehouse in Mbale Industrial Park, the training provided an interactive platform for knowledge-sharing, equipping participants with the tools needed to embed responsible business practices within their operations.

The workshop attracted 19 staff members (13 women and 6 men) from eight CLP coffee companies and their suppliers, all of whom play crucial roles in ensuring ethical and sustainable supply chain management. Through hands-on exercises, case studies, and expert-led discussions, participants explored key aspects of responsible business conduct, including:

The link between responsible business practices and child labour prevention.

International and national legal frameworks on human rights and child labour.

Key definitions and classifications of child labour.

A step-by-step approach to child labour due diligence, covering policy development, risk assessment, mitigation actions, tracking progress, and transparent reporting.

The root causes of child labour in Uganda and sector-specific challenges in the coffee industry.

A Commitment to Action: Key Takeaways from the Training

By the end of the workshop, participants felt empowered to take decisive action against child labour within their organizations. Several companies pledged concrete commitments, including:

Developing or revising child labour policies to align with international standards and best practices.

Conducting thorough child labour impact assessments to identify risks and implement mitigation strategies.

Integrating child labour due diligence training within their companies and extending it to suppliers and partners.

Raising awareness through campaigns and initiatives aimed at educating workers and communities about the detrimental effects of child labour.

Stephen Mutugi Murimi, Compliance Project Manager at Ibero Uganda, emphasized the impact of the training, stating: “The training was an eye-opener on the process of due diligence. It was clear, practical, and insightful. We are now going to work on a stand-alone company policy on child labour. Additionally, we are committed to conducting an awareness-raising campaign and a child labour impact assessment within our operations.”

Towards a Sustainable and Ethical Coffee Supply Chain

This training initiative is part of the broader CLEAR Supply Chains project, which seeks to create a holistic and integrated approach to eradicating child labour. By fostering collaboration among coffee companies, workers, and key stakeholders, the project aims to ensure a sustainable coffee value chain that meets the ethical expectations of consumers while safeguarding the rights and welfare of children.

As Uganda continues to play a vital role in the global coffee market, strengthening corporate due diligence is imperative. Through training programs like this, businesses are not only improving their compliance with emerging legal requirements but also contributing to a future where children are protected from exploitation, and businesses thrive on principles of fairness and sustainability.

By investing in responsible business practices today, companies in Uganda’s coffee sector can lead the way in promoting decent work for all and making child labour a thing of the past.