Left Menu

Russia Races to Enhance Caspian Sea Naval Facilities

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov inspected navy training in the Caspian Sea and urged quick completion of new facilities. Video showed live-fire exercises and underwater training. Over two kilometers of docking and servicing sites are under construction, driven by the area's strategic importance given its bordering countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:29 IST
Russia Races to Enhance Caspian Sea Naval Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov took a hands-on approach as he inspected naval training activities in the Caspian Sea, ordering the swift completion of developing facilities in the region.

The Defence Ministry released footage of live-fire exercises and divers weapon training underwater, underscoring the intensity of Russia's military preparedness.

More than two kilometers of infrastructure, including a new headquarters, are under rapid development to bolster the Caspian Sea Flotilla's operational capabilities amid rising geopolitical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025