Russia Races to Enhance Caspian Sea Naval Facilities
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov inspected navy training in the Caspian Sea and urged quick completion of new facilities. Video showed live-fire exercises and underwater training. Over two kilometers of docking and servicing sites are under construction, driven by the area's strategic importance given its bordering countries.
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov took a hands-on approach as he inspected naval training activities in the Caspian Sea, ordering the swift completion of developing facilities in the region.
The Defence Ministry released footage of live-fire exercises and divers weapon training underwater, underscoring the intensity of Russia's military preparedness.
More than two kilometers of infrastructure, including a new headquarters, are under rapid development to bolster the Caspian Sea Flotilla's operational capabilities amid rising geopolitical significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
