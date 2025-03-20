Russia Races to Enhance Caspian Sea Naval Facilities

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov took a hands-on approach as he inspected naval training activities in the Caspian Sea, ordering the swift completion of developing facilities in the region.

The Defence Ministry released footage of live-fire exercises and divers weapon training underwater, underscoring the intensity of Russia's military preparedness.

More than two kilometers of infrastructure, including a new headquarters, are under rapid development to bolster the Caspian Sea Flotilla's operational capabilities amid rising geopolitical significance.

