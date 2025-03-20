CM Bhupendra Patel Celebrates Cultural Heritage at Thakardham

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the Punah Pran Pratistha Mahotsav and Gop Gyan Gatha at Sant Shree Naga Lakha Bapa Thakardham near Dholera, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. Addressing the Bharwad community, Patel emphasized their deep-rooted belief in divine intervention, encapsulated in the saying 'Thakar Karee Thik,' suggesting faith in God's ability to make things right. He acknowledged that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a new era spotlighting the resurgence of India's Sanatan culture is underway.

Patel remarked on the transformation of temples nationwide into modern, majestic structures, as heritage aligns with progress. The government aims to engage every citizen in this sacred evolution, with 2025 as a pivotal year. This year marks significant milestones, including the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda, the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and commemorates the Constitution's Amrit Mahotsav along with Thakardham's 375th Punh Pran Pratishta anniversary.

Highlighting women's extraordinary record in performing the Hudo Raas, Patel commended the Bharwad community followers of Lord Krishna for their contributions to animal husbandry and fostering communal unity. He pointed out the community's shift from traditional customs to modern practices, showcasing a transformative society through education and training. Reflecting on the Prime Minister's vision of synergizing social and governmental efforts, Patel applauded the Sant Shree Naga Lakha Charitable Trust's societal contributions and encouraged public participation in initiatives like 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam,' 'Catch the Rain,' 'Swachh Bharat,' and 'Obesity-Free India Campaign.'

During the event, Paavan Solanki, CEO of the World Record of India Genius Foundation, awarded Mahant Shri Rambapu a certificate of achievement. The Chief Minister also visited Sant Shree Naga Lakha Thakardham for darshan and performed puja. The event observed attendance from Member of the Legislative Assembly Shri Jitu Vaghani, among other dignitaries and community leaders.

