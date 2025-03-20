Blaze Engulfs Homes in Kashmir's Anantnag District

A raging fire engulfed multiple homes in the Kadipora area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, leaving severe damage in its wake. Dramatic visuals captured the scene, depicting homes consumed by flames and thick smoke spiraling upwards.

Firefighting units responded promptly to combat the inferno, with anxious residents gathering outside to witness the harrowing scene unfold. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, with further details awaited.

This incident follows another fire earlier this week at the GMC-associated hospital in Rajouri. Dr. Shamim Choudhary, Medical Superintendent, reported that all patients were safely evacuated and that the fire was brought under control without any casualty, thanks to coordinated efforts from fire services and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)