Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Homes in Kashmir's Anantnag District

A devastating fire swept through the Kadipora area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir on Thursday, severely damaging several homes. Firefighting units responded swiftly as residents watched helplessly. This incident follows a separate fire at Rajouri's GMC hospital, where all patients were safely evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:21 IST
Blaze Engulfs Homes in Kashmir's Anantnag District
Fire breaks out in several houses in Anantnag on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A raging fire engulfed multiple homes in the Kadipora area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, leaving severe damage in its wake. Dramatic visuals captured the scene, depicting homes consumed by flames and thick smoke spiraling upwards.

Firefighting units responded promptly to combat the inferno, with anxious residents gathering outside to witness the harrowing scene unfold. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, with further details awaited.

This incident follows another fire earlier this week at the GMC-associated hospital in Rajouri. Dr. Shamim Choudhary, Medical Superintendent, reported that all patients were safely evacuated and that the fire was brought under control without any casualty, thanks to coordinated efforts from fire services and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025