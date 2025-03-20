Historic Sale: Boston Celtics Sold to William Chisholm-Led Group

In a landmark deal, Boston Basketball Partners has sold the Boston Celtics to a consortium led by William Chisholm. The purchase price of $6.1 billion sets a new standard for NBA team transactions.

This sale signifies the growing financial clout and value of premier sports clubs on the global stage.

The William Chisholm-led group's acquisition underscores the high stakes and investment potential in contemporary sports franchises.

