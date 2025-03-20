Historic Sale: Boston Celtics Sold to William Chisholm-Led Group
Boston Basketball Partners has announced the sale of the Boston Celtics to a group organized by William Chisholm for a record-breaking $6.1 billion. This transaction marks a significant development in the sports industry, highlighting the increasing financial value of premier sports franchises.
In a landmark deal, Boston Basketball Partners has sold the Boston Celtics to a consortium led by William Chisholm. The purchase price of $6.1 billion sets a new standard for NBA team transactions.
This sale signifies the growing financial clout and value of premier sports clubs on the global stage.
The William Chisholm-led group's acquisition underscores the high stakes and investment potential in contemporary sports franchises.
