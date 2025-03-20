Markets Rally as U.S. Economic Data Soothes Investor Concerns Amid Global Uncertainties

U.S. stocks continued their upward trajectory, bolstered by reassuring economic data, even as global central banks expressed caution amidst ongoing economic challenges. The dollar strengthened, with home sales data calming recession fears despite lower projections from the Federal Reserve released earlier this week.

Wall Street reacted positively to the data, with the dollar gaining strength and crude prices climbing, counterbalancing Middle Eastern tensions. The Bank of England maintained its interest rate, signaling caution against imminent rate cuts due to economic uncertainties.

Global markets showed mixed results as central bank policies varied; the Swiss National Bank trimmed its rate close to zero, Sweden maintained its stance, and Turkey's interest rate sharp increase followed by political adversities affecting its currency. Stocks had a mixed reaction with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posting gains, while European and Asian markets appeared more apprehensive.

