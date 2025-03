India's Semiconductor Revolution: Chips to Innovate and Educate

Recognizing semiconductor chip design as a strategic imperative, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is transforming India's approach. By engaging over 300 entities, including academic institutions and start-ups, the initiative seeks to democratize chip design, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that 'Design in India is as important as Make in India.'

The Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme aims to produce 85,000 skilled professionals specialized in semiconductor design at various educational levels. This initiative includes practical training, industry mentorship, and access to resources like EDA tools and semiconductor foundries, preparing students for comprehensive roles in design, fabrication, and testing.

Additionally, the ChipIN Centre at C-DAC has emerged as a prominent facility, offering advanced tools that support the complete chip design cycle. Competitions such as the 'Analog and Digital Hackathons' showcase India's growing prowess in tackling real-world challenges, positioning the nation as a semiconducting powerhouse.

