Jakhar Accuses CM Mann of Exploiting Farmer Protests for Political Gain

Sunil Jakhar, president of the Punjab BJP, launched a fierce criticism of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the recent farmer protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders were strategically orchestrated by Mann for political leverage. Jakhar's accusation indicated that Mann allowed the state to suffer significant financial and economic losses under the guise of protests portraying support for farmer interests.

Jakhar further accused Mann of exploiting farmers for votes and now attempting to claim credit for ending the protest ahead of the Ludhiana bypoll. He labeled these protests as political posturing rather than genuine efforts to safeguard farmers' rights and criticized collaboration between AAP, self-styled farm leaders and Congress 'cheerleaders', claiming they looked to further their own agendas.

Adding his voice to the discourse, Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the BJP-led central government for ignoring pressing farmer issues, diverting focus to irrelevant matters. Masood called on the government to engage directly with distressed farmers and youth, urging them to address their needs rather than engaging in historical political debates.

