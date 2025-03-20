Left Menu

Kerala Sets Benchmark with Senior Citizens Commission Bill

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated the state’s pioneering move in establishing the Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission, marking it the first in India. This new legislation, passed by the Legislative Assembly, aims to ensure the welfare, protection, and active societal contribution of the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:45 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Kerala has become the first Indian state to establish a dedicated commission for the welfare of senior citizens. The Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission Bill, described as a 'pioneer in social welfare' by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was passed by the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Announcing the development on social media, the Chief Minister emphasized Kerala's commitment to empowering its elderly population. The new law aims to protect the rights and ensure the welfare of individuals aged 60 and above, encouraging them to continue contributing to society.

The commission, which will consist of a Chairperson and four members, will address issues like neglect and exploitation of the elderly and provide policy guidelines for their protection. The inclusion of members from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and women is mandated, reinforcing equitable representation in this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

