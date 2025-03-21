Tripura Legislative Assembly Gears Up for Crucial 2025-26 Budget Session

The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the fiscal year 2025-26 is slated to begin on March 21, extending through April 1. This assembly session aims to spark detailed deliberations on the state budget alongside other critical legislative issues.

Prior to the session, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) convened a meeting at the Tripura Legislative Assembly, presided over by Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. Attendees included ministers from the ruling party, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, such as Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury. Later in the evening, another meeting of the ruling party ministers and MLAs took place at Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's official residence in Agartala.

Chaired by the Chief Minister, the gathering concentrated on developing strategies and preparations for the forthcoming assembly session. With debates on financial policies, development initiatives, and legislative proposals looming, this budget session is poised to significantly influence the trajectory of the state's governance for the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)