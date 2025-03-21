CM Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Better Governance and Celebratory Preparations in Uttar Pradesh

In a strategic move to enhance cultural festivities and administrative efficiency in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a crucial meeting with district officials on Thursday, placing emphasis on the preparations for the forthcoming Navratri celebrations at the Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur. The session concentrated on ensuring seamless arrangements for the revered festival.

Earlier in Bahraich district, CM Adityanath unveiled the New Tehsil Building in Mihimpurwa, constructed at a substantial cost of Rs 845.19 lakh. During the inauguration, he launched a scathing attack on the state's previous government, citing 'inefficiency and corruption' as major impediments to progress. The Chief Minister pledged to rectify past governance pitfalls, reaffirming a commitment to improved services for the citizens.

In his address, Adityanath also celebrated the heroics of Maharaj Suheldev, whose staunch defense against foreign forces reportedly secured the region and upheld India's sovereignty for 150 years. He further criticized the neglect faced by Mahipurva tehsil, focusing on the absence of essential infrastructure, like the tehsil office. According to CM Yogi, these shortcomings hampered the daily operations of ordinary citizens seeking governmental assistance. He indignantly rebuked prior administrations for their depravity, which, he claims, stifled justice and suppressed the voices of the impoverished.

