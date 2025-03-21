Adani Energy Secures Major Green Energy Project in Gujarat

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday that it has been awarded a substantial Rs 2,800 crore power transmission project in Gujarat. This expansion is crucial for the facilitation of green hydrogen and ammonia production, reflecting a significant step in sustainable energy development.

The project entails the enhancement of the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation, which includes adding two substantial 765/400kV transformers. Additionally, it involves constructing a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit transmission line connecting to Bhuj substation. This will integrate 150 circuit kilometers of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity, thereby expanding AESL's extensive network.

AESL, part of the Adani conglomerate, emerged victorious through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding mechanism, coordinated by PFC Consulting Ltd. The project, already transferred to AESL, marks its sixth order win for the fiscal year, escalating its order book to Rs 57,561 crore. As India's largest private transmission company, AESL continues to lead in the energy sector with significant investments in power transmission, distribution, and sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)