Left Menu

Adani Energy Secures Major Green Energy Project in Gujarat

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has secured a Rs 2,800 crore power transmission project in Gujarat. The project will facilitate green hydrogen and ammonia production by upgrading electrical substations and expanding transmission lines. It marks AESL's sixth major order this fiscal year, boosting their order book significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:44 IST
Adani Energy Secures Major Green Energy Project in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday that it has been awarded a substantial Rs 2,800 crore power transmission project in Gujarat. This expansion is crucial for the facilitation of green hydrogen and ammonia production, reflecting a significant step in sustainable energy development.

The project entails the enhancement of the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation, which includes adding two substantial 765/400kV transformers. Additionally, it involves constructing a 75 km long 765kV double-circuit transmission line connecting to Bhuj substation. This will integrate 150 circuit kilometers of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity, thereby expanding AESL's extensive network.

AESL, part of the Adani conglomerate, emerged victorious through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding mechanism, coordinated by PFC Consulting Ltd. The project, already transferred to AESL, marks its sixth order win for the fiscal year, escalating its order book to Rs 57,561 crore. As India's largest private transmission company, AESL continues to lead in the energy sector with significant investments in power transmission, distribution, and sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025