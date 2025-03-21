Blazing Tensions: Energy Explosions in Russia

An explosion at a Russian gas facility in the Kursk region erupted into a fire, intensifying tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Sudzha facility, important for gas exports to Europe, was recently reclaimed by Russian forces after fierce battles.

Accusations have flown between both nations, with Russian media blaming the Ukrainian military and vice-versa. Both countries had vowed to avoid targeting each other's energy infrastructure, though the agreement remains contentious.

Further turmoil ensued as an oil depot in Krasnodar also exploded following reports of a Ukrainian drone attack. The incident has escalated environmental concerns with harmful chemicals detected nearby. Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange blows over energy targets amidst international diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)