Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court collegium is urged to perform a thorough inquiry into the allegations against Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma regarding the discovery of cash at his residence. Concerns about judicial integrity have prompted calls for transparency and action to address potential corruption within the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:07 IST
Supreme Court Collegium Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma
Kapil Sibal (Centre) flanked by senior advocates Adish Aggarwala (right) and Vikas Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium faces calls for a comprehensive investigation into allegations concerning Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala and others emphasize the importance of examining the reported recovery of cash following a fire at Justice Varma's residence.

In light of the allegations, the collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has decided to transfer Justice Varma back to his original post at the Allahabad High Court. This move, described as routine by Aggarwala, raises further questions about judicial integrity.

Adding to the debate, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh stresses the need for an in-house inquiry to ensure transparency, especially if the judge fails to justify the discovery of cash. Meanwhile, Senior advocate and MP Kapil Sibal calls attention to broader concerns over corruption in the judiciary and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025