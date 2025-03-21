Supreme Court Collegium Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations Against Justice Yashwant Varma

The Supreme Court collegium faces calls for a comprehensive investigation into allegations concerning Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala and others emphasize the importance of examining the reported recovery of cash following a fire at Justice Varma's residence.

In light of the allegations, the collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has decided to transfer Justice Varma back to his original post at the Allahabad High Court. This move, described as routine by Aggarwala, raises further questions about judicial integrity.

Adding to the debate, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh stresses the need for an in-house inquiry to ensure transparency, especially if the judge fails to justify the discovery of cash. Meanwhile, Senior advocate and MP Kapil Sibal calls attention to broader concerns over corruption in the judiciary and society.

