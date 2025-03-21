Raging Fire at Heathrow's Heart: A Substation Blaze Investigation

In a dramatic incident on Thursday night, a massive fire erupted at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport, leading to its temporary closure. The blaze, characterized by towering flames and thick black smoke, occurred around 11 p.m., forcing disruptions in flight schedules worldwide.

Jonathan Smith, Deputy Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, detailed the severity of the situation, explaining that the fire involved a transformer containing 25,000 litres of cooling oil. This posed a significant hazard due to the live high voltage equipment involved.

While British energy minister Ed Miliband dismissed suggestions of foul play, the Metropolitan Police, in collaboration with fire investigation officers, continue to probe the fire's origins. Ten percent of the blaze remains active, and efforts are underway to extinguish it and restore power with the cooperation of the National Grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)