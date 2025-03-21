Left Menu

India's Power Push: Expanding the Grid for a Brighter Future

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced plans to add 1.91 lakh ckm of transmission lines and 1274 GVA of transformation capacity by 2032, as part of efforts to support the National Electricity Plan. The initiative aims to meet electricity demand and enhance India's power infrastructure by 2047.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to bolster India's power infrastructure, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal revealed ambitious plans to expand the country's transmission network by 2032, targeting an addition of 1.91 lakh circuit kilometers and 1274 GVA of transformation capacity.

Addressing the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power, Lal emphasized that achieving a developed India by 2047 hinges on solid power infrastructure. The National Electricity Plan details necessary expansions in transmission systems to keep pace with growing electricity demand.

The meeting highlighted issues such as Right of Way, incorporation of new transmission technologies, and cyber security. Lal concluded by recognizing participants' input and stressing the ministry's commitment to implementing suggestions for national welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

