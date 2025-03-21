Heathrow Airport Blaze: Counter Terrorism Unit Leads Investigation

A fire outbreak near Heathrow Airport in London forced the sudden closure of the major travel hub late Thursday night. The intense blaze, originating at a power substation located about a mile and a half from the airport, filled the skies with orange flames and thick black smoke.

Despite no immediate signs of foul play, the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command has taken charge of the investigation due to the serious impact on critical national infrastructure. Authorities emphasize keeping an open mind as they continue probing the cause behind the disruptive incident that halted operations at Europe's busiest airport.

Prominent figures, including Energy Minister Ed Miliband, have stated there's no current evidence of sabotage. Collaboration between the police and London firefighters is underway to thoroughly investigate and resolve the situation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)