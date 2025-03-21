Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia Students Stuck in Limbo Over Delayed Results

Jamia Millia Islamia students face anxiety as delayed exam results disrupt academic and career pursuits. While results for 382 out of 481 courses are released, 99 courses remain pending. University officials blame NEP-related complications. Students urge timely resolution, fearing lost opportunities in internships, scholarships, and higher education.

  • India

Hundreds of students at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi find themselves in a state of anxiety as the university has yet to release results for nearly 100 courses from the semester exams conducted in December. This delay hinders students' efforts to secure internships and freelance work due to the absence of official marksheets.

University officials report that out of 481 courses, results for 382 have been declared, covering graduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs. However, results for 99 courses have not been released, with 62 courses experiencing delays attributed to issues with the marking schemes outlined by the National Education Policy (NEP), according to officials.

Students express frustration over the uncertainty, which impacts their academic and career plans. Despite continuous reassurances from the administration that results would be announced imminently, students remain anxious, facing potential disruptions to their academic progression, scholarship applications, and future educational opportunities.

