Madhya Pradesh Boosts Industrial Growth with New Projects

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiated new industrial projects worth billions in Bhind, Morena, and Gwalior, promising employment opportunities for thousands of farmers. As part of the campaign for industry and employment, new initiatives are set to uplift the state's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:33 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav performing bhoomi pujan in Bhind (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked a significant step towards the state's industrial growth by laying the foundation stones for various industrial units in the Gwalior-Chambal region. During the bhoomi pujan ceremony held in Bhind district, CM Yadav inaugurated projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, aiming to boost local employment and economic development.

Addressing reporters, CM Yadav expressed satisfaction over the establishment of an industry poised to provide jobs for over 15,000 farmers, fostering future cultivation of eucalyptus and bamboo. Alongside, he virtually participated in inaugurating further projects in Morena and Gwalior districts, projecting immense opportunities in the 'Readymade Garment Park' and 'Piparseva Industrial Area.'

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government remains committed to industrial advancement, designating 2025 as the year of industry and employment. Continuous campaigns for industrialists are expected to facilitate the establishment of diverse industries across Madhya Pradesh, significantly enhancing the state's economic prospects.

