Power Restored: Interim Solution for Heathrow's Energy Needs
Britain's National Grid has temporarily restored power to parts of Heathrow Airport connected to the North Hyde substation. The network was reconfigured to ensure electricity supply while additional work is conducted to resume standard operations at the substation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a recent development, Britain's National Grid announced that it has successfully reconfigured the network at the North Hyde substation, restoring power on an interim basis to parts of Heathrow Airport in west London.
A spokesperson confirmed that the reconfiguration addresses all affected customers, enabling the return of electricity supply to the airport areas connected to North Hyde.
This temporary measure will remain effective as further work is carried out to bring the substation and the entire network back to normal operation, ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
