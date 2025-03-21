Patiala House Court Dismisses Baramulla MP Rashid's Bail in Terror Case

In a crucial decision, Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed the regular bail plea of Engineer Rashid, the Member of Parliament from Baramulla, who is implicated in a terror funding case. The decision came despite his interim bail plea still awaiting a March 25 hearing in the Delhi High Court.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) staunchly opposed Rashid's bail, emphasizing multiple legal objections. The case has lingered since last September, with the Delhi High Court mandating an expedited review by the special NIA court.

The high court further instructed the trial court to accelerate its decision on Engineer Rashid's case last month. Earlier, Rashid's interim bail was denied by the trial court, prompting his appeal to reach the high court. The trial court had refrained from ruling on the matter initially, citing jurisdictional limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)