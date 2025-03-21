Political Clash Erupts in Himachal Assembly Over Institution Closures
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's budget session witnessed a heated debate between Congress and BJP over the closure and opening of institutions. BJP criticized Congress for shutting institutions without assessments, while Congress defended its actions as rational and budget-conscious. Accusations of political vendetta dominated the session.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly's budget session started on a confrontational note, highlighting the contentious debate on educational and administrative institutions between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.
The spark was ignited by BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, who questioned the government's post-2025 institutional expansions and their financial underpinnings, triggering a heated exchange.
Amid Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's absence, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri responded, criticizing the BJP's allegedly haphazard institutional setup. He assured that Congress's approach prioritizes state welfare and prudent budget allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM hails BJP performance in MLC polls in Telangana, praises party workers' efforts
BJP backed candidates win two of three seats in MLC poll in Telangana
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad
Babulal Marandi appointed leader of BJP legislative party in Jharkhand
"Will keep check on people's business": BJP's CT Ravi on Income Tax Bill 2025