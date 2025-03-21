Left Menu

Boeing's Triumph: New Contract for Next Gen Fighter Jet

Boeing secured a contract from President Trump to develop the Next Generation Air Dominance fighter jet for the U.S. Air Force, replacing the F-22 Raptor. This $20 billion deal boosted Boeing's shares by 5% and marked a significant business turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has awarded Boeing a significant contract to develop the latest fighter jet under the Next Generation Air Dominance program. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the deal. This marks a pivotal shift as the government moves away from Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor in favor of Boeing's innovative design, which is expected to feature stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and state-of-the-art engines.

This contract award represents a major victory for Boeing, sparking a 5% increase in shares for the Seattle-based aerospace giant. In contrast, Lockheed Martin, who lost the bid, saw its shares drop by nearly 6%. The deal is particularly beneficial for Boeing's St. Louis, Missouri production operations, providing a needed reprieve from struggles in both its commercial and defense sectors.

The engineering and manufacturing development contract is valued at more than $20 billion and includes the potential for hundreds of billions worth of orders over the lifetime of the multifaceted agreement. This marks a significant opportunity for Boeing to stabilize and grow its defense and aerospace endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

