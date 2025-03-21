Left Menu

Nationwide Push for Oral Health Awareness on World Oral Health Day

On World Oral Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush spearheaded a nationwide campaign to emphasize the critical role of oral hygiene in overall health. Engaging events across India educated the public on good dental habits, preventive techniques, and the integration of traditional Ayurvedic practices into daily regimens.

21-03-2025
Various organizations under the Ministry of Ayush joined forces to launch a nationwide awareness campaign in observance of World Oral Health Day. The initiative focused on promoting the vital link between oral hygiene and holistic health.

Public interactions included workshops, demonstrations, and free dental check-ups, highlighting the significance of oral health and preventative care. The Ministry of AYUSH cited the 2016 Global Burden of Disease Study, noting that at least 3.58 billion people globally suffer from oral diseases, with tooth decay being remarkably common.

Ayurvedic practices such as Danta Dhavana (tooth brushing), Jihwa Nirlekhana (tongue cleaning), Kavala (gargling), and Gandoosha (oil pulling) are integral to Dinacharya, or daily routine, as explained by Prof. Dr. Manjusha Rajagopala at a lecture in New Delhi. These preventive measures and an emphasis on mindful eating habits, including avoiding sugary and sticky foods, were discussed.

