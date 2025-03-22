Left Menu

Blazes Engulf Pune and Navi Mumbai: Swift Firefighting Response Saves Lives

A fire erupted in Pune's Shukrawar Peth and a massive blaze in Navi Mumbai's MIDC area. Quick actions by fire departments prevented casualties. Both incidents are under control, but the causes remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:02 IST
Blazes Engulf Pune and Navi Mumbai: Swift Firefighting Response Saves Lives
Early visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire ignited on Friday night within a storage facility in Pune's Shukrawar Peth, Maharashtra. Promptly, fire department officials arrived with engines, successfully subduing the flames. No injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Concurrently, a significant blaze emerged in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, escalating concerns across the region. Responding to the scene, fire crews are actively working to manage the situation.

Fire officer SL Patil confirmed, 'Twelve fire engines are currently deployed. Our focus is to contain the fire swiftly. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries yet.' The fire erupted late Friday at 11 PM, with crews responding immediately to avert potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025