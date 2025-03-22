Blazes Engulf Pune and Navi Mumbai: Swift Firefighting Response Saves Lives

A fire ignited on Friday night within a storage facility in Pune's Shukrawar Peth, Maharashtra. Promptly, fire department officials arrived with engines, successfully subduing the flames. No injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Concurrently, a significant blaze emerged in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Shiravane, Navi Mumbai, escalating concerns across the region. Responding to the scene, fire crews are actively working to manage the situation.

Fire officer SL Patil confirmed, 'Twelve fire engines are currently deployed. Our focus is to contain the fire swiftly. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries yet.' The fire erupted late Friday at 11 PM, with crews responding immediately to avert potential threats.

