NIT Silchar Professor Arrested Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

A professor from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar was apprehended after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. According to Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, Dr. Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda was detained on Friday evening, shortly after the complaint by a female student led to a police case.

The NIT administration had previously suspended Dr. Dhenukonda on March 21, in response to complaints of alleged misconduct and harassment. This action followed a formal complaint against him by a female B. Tech student, prompting the institution to engage its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for investigation.

The complaint spurred immediate action by sealing Dr. Dhenukonda's departmental chamber at the Electrical Engineering Department. The protest was officially acknowledged by the NIT's registrar in an action report. Following the institution's decision, the police registered a case upon receiving the complaint from the victim's parents. Further investigations are ongoing, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)