Nagpur Violence: Arrests and Political Repercussions Unfold

Hamid Engineer of the Minorities Democratic Party was arrested over Nagpur violence linked to Aurangzeb’s grave removal. Clashes led to police curfew, now lifted. Ninety-nine arrests made, with ongoing investigations. Congress and state officials criticize governmental inaction, stressing the importance of restoring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:00 IST
Police force holds flag March on Friday in Mominpura area (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late Friday night, tied to the unfolding case of Nagpur violence. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nagpur, Lohit Matani, confirmed the arrest amid ongoing tensions.

Unrest surfaced in Nagpur on March 17, driven by the contentious demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The city witnessed stone-pelting incidents, notably against policemen, fueled by rumors alleging the burning of a sacred community book during protests. While normalcy slowly returns with curfews lifted, the city remains on edge.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced the arrest of 99 individuals connected to the violence, promising an unbiased probe. "We have arrested 99 people and are ensuring a thorough investigation," Singal stated. Meanwhile, Congress formed a committee to assess the unrest's impact, with leader Manikrao Thakare blaming government negligence for the escalation. In parallel, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, condemned the violence, vowing strict action against perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

