PM Modi Launches Ambitious Water Conservation Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's resolve to conserve water and advance sustainable development during World Water Day. Stressing the significance of water in human civilization, Modi called for united efforts to protect this essential resource for coming generations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister reiterated the nation's commitment to these goals. Concurrently, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aligning with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Haryana's government, is set to introduce the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: 'Catch the Rain - 2025'.

This campaign, themed Peoples' Action for Water Conservation - Towards Intensified Community Connect, aims to highlight water security, particularly concerning rainwater harvesting and groundwater replenishment amid climate change challenges. Targeting 148 districts, it seeks collaboration among government bodies, communities, and stakeholders to ensure sustainable water management.

'Catch the Rain - 2025' intends to raise national awareness and drive participation, transforming the vision of 'Every Drop Counts' into reality through innovative solutions and grassroots engagement. Annually observed since 1993, World Water Day on March 22 promotes the significance of freshwater, supporting Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)