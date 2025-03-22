Left Menu

United Opposition Protests Delimitation Exercise

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leads opposition in a united protest against the delimitation exercise. He argues it could weaken southern states politically. Proposes a legal expert committee to address the issue, advocating for fair delimitation to safeguard representation and prevent reduced political power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin (Picture Source: Tamil Nadu DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spearheaded a Joint Action Committee meeting, urging opposition parties to unite against the current delimitation exercise. Asserting it could weaken the political influence of southern states, he called for a legal expert committee to ensure fair delimitation.

The assembly, held in Chennai, saw participation from notable leaders, such as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana's Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They collectively stressed the importance of channeling their grievances through legal avenues to secure victory.

Stalin emphasized an unbiased approach to delimitation, arguing that population-based constituency adjustments could unjustly reduce representation for states like Tamil Nadu, which have advanced in population control. He highlighted potential negative impacts on women's empowerment, student opportunities, and farmers' support, while underscoring the necessity for social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

