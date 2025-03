Tensions Flare as Tamil Nadu CM Faces Criticism Over Delimitation Talks

In Chennai, political tensions intensified as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a Joint Committee meeting on constituency delimitation, drawing sharp criticism from BJP President K Annamalai. The meeting aimed to unify opposition against the population-based delimitation exercise, which Stalin claims could weaken southern states' political influence.

Annamalai, leading a black flag protest outside the meeting, lambasted Stalin's approach, accusing him of neglecting crucial regional issues like the Mekkadatu and Mullaperiyar dam disputes. The BJP leader argued that Stalin's focus on 'artificial' delimitation matters diverted attention from Tamil Nadu's pressing concerns.

Despite the controversy, Stalin rallied various political leaders, including those from Karnataka and Punjab, to oppose the delimitation proposal, stressing a legal strategy to ensure fair representation. While emphasizing social justice, Stalin highlighted the potential negative impacts on women's empowerment and marginalized communities if representation diminishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)