Restoring the Equiverse: Global Leaders Unite for Gender Equity

TalentNomics India, a prominent non-profit organization, is set to host its 9th Global Leadership Conference to champion gender equity. Titled "Restoring the Equiverse – From Vision to Action," the conference will take place on March 27, 2025, at the Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi, drawing over 200 global and regional leaders, policymakers, and corporate executives.

The conference aims to go beyond discussion, offering practical strategies to restore gender balance in various sectors. Attendees will engage with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and research presentations to drive actionable solutions for workplaces and societies striving for gender equality.

Notable speakers include May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway, and Neelam Dhawan, a Non-Executive Director at ICICI Bank, among others. The event will also launch the 4W's Report, providing insights and policy recommendations to address gender inequalities in South Asia, using Thailand as a case study.

